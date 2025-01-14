© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Gerrymandering Markets: A Deep Dive with Robert Bork Jr. into Biden's Antitrust Agenda"
17 views • 3 months ago
Robert Bork Jr. takes us through the evolution of antitrust law and the current administration's push to reshape it. With strong views on the Biden administration's policies, Bork Jr. critiques the shift towards a more interventionist approach, comparing it to gerrymandering in politics. He argues that the administration's actions are less about protecting consumers and more about consolidating governmental power and challenging business power. In this episode, we explore how this ideological shift could harm competition and what it means for the future of American business.Show more
