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3/18/19 #BLACKBLOCK: Macron Wines in Swiss Alps as Paris Burns #VaticanIlluminati
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24 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/18/19: This past weekend, Macron dined in the Alps while the 19th Act in France saw a masked violent faction claiming to be YV burn buildings and destroy property, issuing in the banning of YV protests in areas of Paris. Meanwhile, YT censors creators after the Down Under sh__ting and we see the globalists attempt destroy 1st and 2nd Am_ndment rights worldwide.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/john-podesta-the-path-to-progress-tickets-56954455309#
https://www.gunpolicy.org/firearms/compareyears/128/total_number_of_gun_deaths
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/did-you-know-the-first-legal-slave-owner-in-america-was-black/
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/18/ecofacism-and-the-manipulation-of-children-exposed/
The socially engineered Christian Terr_rist faction is being presented to the global stage:
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/15/nz-shooting-inspired-by-anders-breivik-and-the-new-world-order-as-i-predicted-years-ago/
This is the last TV interview with the self-proclaimed f_scist Oswald Mosley, who was cited in the manif_sto by the dirtbag charged with the mosque sho_tings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNhF28fzN9I
T_rrant managed even to discuss his fortune made on bitconnect the crypto ponzi scheme that has been hugely considered to be a DS intentional scam to discredit crypto currency:
https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/sengoku-jidai-japans-century-war.html
The Gr_at Replac_ment Baloney:
https://www.infowars.com/manifesto-of-an-eco-terrorist-monster-meet-the-new-zealand-mosque-killer/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/18/19: This past weekend, Macron dined in the Alps while the 19th Act in France saw a masked violent faction claiming to be YV burn buildings and destroy property, issuing in the banning of YV protests in areas of Paris. Meanwhile, YT censors creators after the Down Under sh__ting and we see the globalists attempt destroy 1st and 2nd Am_ndment rights worldwide.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/john-podesta-the-path-to-progress-tickets-56954455309#
https://www.gunpolicy.org/firearms/compareyears/128/total_number_of_gun_deaths
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/did-you-know-the-first-legal-slave-owner-in-america-was-black/
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/18/ecofacism-and-the-manipulation-of-children-exposed/
The socially engineered Christian Terr_rist faction is being presented to the global stage:
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/15/nz-shooting-inspired-by-anders-breivik-and-the-new-world-order-as-i-predicted-years-ago/
This is the last TV interview with the self-proclaimed f_scist Oswald Mosley, who was cited in the manif_sto by the dirtbag charged with the mosque sho_tings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNhF28fzN9I
T_rrant managed even to discuss his fortune made on bitconnect the crypto ponzi scheme that has been hugely considered to be a DS intentional scam to discredit crypto currency:
https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/sengoku-jidai-japans-century-war.html
The Gr_at Replac_ment Baloney:
https://www.infowars.com/manifesto-of-an-eco-terrorist-monster-meet-the-new-zealand-mosque-killer/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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