COVID-19-Video-2

The level of toxicity in Wuhan was documented as far back as 2013 when people began complaining in Wuhan. Numerous reports of public outcry in 2015 culminated with BBC and CNN coverage of the mass protests in Wuhan due to the incinerator pollution garnering enough attention to gain the ear of the international community in 2016 and 2017. As recently as July 2019, more public demonstrations and clashes occurred between citizens and police due to social unrest because of the level of incinerator pollution was growing unchecked. So the level of toxicity in this particular city was extraordinary but in typical fashion, the “virus hunters” came out and shut out the “toxicity exposers” in the medical and scientific world. But this is not the first time or the 10th time the toxicity issue has been ignored or minimized. In fact, this seems to be standard approach. Why? Because an industry or company can be held responsible for the resulting catastrophic issues it may be responsible for if it is identified as a toxicity issue. But with a virus or bacteria, no one can be held responsible. And so, a virus becomes the perfect scapegoat. Even more suspect is that the numbers of full recoveries with most people only remaining ill for 48 hours dwarfs the deaths but are not being reported. Why? It makes one wonder what the real agenda is behind the massive rollout of restrictions and recommendation of self isolation and social distancing? Well, the agenda may not be as obscure as one may imagine. You just have to follow the motive. Part 3 will cover the real history of COVID-19 and what you probably never knew. Neither did I, until I read the studies...stay tuned.