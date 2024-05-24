How the Not-So-Great Britain Deals with its Own Atrocities - Infected Blood from Decades Exposed

How the Not-So-Great Britain Deals with its Own Atrocities

👊🏻The first rule of Atrocities Club: at all costs, hush up the truth about your atrocities.

👊🏻The second rule of Atrocities Club: if you cannot follow the first rule, say that you're sorry and someone else is to blame.

The British PM Sunak announces 'a day of shame' for the British State. A recent enquiry exposed that for decades the UK supported treatments contaminated with deadly infections. Since the 1970s through to the early 1990s, 30.000 patients were infected with either hepatitis C, HIV or both. Patients either received transfusions during surgery or through blood plasma products imported from the US to treat haemophiliacs.

According to The Guardian, (https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/20/infected-blood-scandal-who-failed-the-victims-and-who-fought-for-them)

Patients were knowingly exposed to unacceptable risks of infection, the inquiry found, and deliberate attempts were made to conceal the disaster, including by Whitehall officials destroying documents

👊🏻 The first victims were infected in 1970s.

👊🏻 It took the UK government almost 50 years to establish a UK-wide public inquiry in 2018.

👊🏻 It took them 5 more years to write a report.

👊🏻 According to Des Collins, a lawyer representing dozens of the victims: many bereaved families have not received any payments to date and have no information on how to claim interim payments.