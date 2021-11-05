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FBI Raids Project Veritas Journalists’ Homes!!
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23 views • November 05, 2021
THE FBI TRANSITION TO THE GESTAPO OR KBG NOW COMPLETE! THIS SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF ANY SANE AMERICAN. BASED ON THE STOLEN 2020 "ELECTION", WE STILL OUTNUMBER THE CRAZIES...BUT NOT BY MUCH. IF YOU'RE ONE OF US, SHARE THIS VIDEO. WE'RE APPARENTLY OVER THE TARGET!
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