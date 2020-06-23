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Cape Breton Highlands National Park As You've Never Seen Before
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54 views • June 23, 2020
Short feature Drone film showcasing some of the best scenery Cape Breton has to offer. Highlands National Park in Cape Breton Nova Scotia is one of Atlantic Canada's most visited places and for good reason, boasting the best views and most unique landscapes, its not a surprise people all over the world come to see its wonders!
From the famous view of Cap Rouge on Iconic Cabot Trail to the most visited hiker spot the Skyline Trail. This year we decided to showcase this beautiful place at the time of year its most known for, FALL! Cape Breton is full of color in the fall and many come in from around the world just to see this place in all its fall glory!
This is one place you wont want to miss out on before you die!
Visit their Facebook page for more info: https://www.facebook.com/CBHNP/
Music By: Adrian Von Ziegler
Song : Prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INaM8...
Check out our Social Channels:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/brintonphoto...
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/brintonphotog...
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/brintonphoto
**DISCLAIMER**
All Flights and access were by permit and escort in the Highlands National Park, drones are not allowed without permission and escort by Parks Canada personnel.
From the famous view of Cap Rouge on Iconic Cabot Trail to the most visited hiker spot the Skyline Trail. This year we decided to showcase this beautiful place at the time of year its most known for, FALL! Cape Breton is full of color in the fall and many come in from around the world just to see this place in all its fall glory!
This is one place you wont want to miss out on before you die!
Visit their Facebook page for more info: https://www.facebook.com/CBHNP/
Music By: Adrian Von Ziegler
Song : Prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INaM8...
Check out our Social Channels:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/brintonphoto...
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/brintonphotog...
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/brintonphoto
**DISCLAIMER**
All Flights and access were by permit and escort in the Highlands National Park, drones are not allowed without permission and escort by Parks Canada personnel.
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