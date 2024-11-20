What Did Others Say About Jesus?

Some claim that those who wrote the New Testament didn’t actually believe Jesus was God, such that extracting a Trinitarian view from their testimonies is unfounded. But what did these men actually have to say about the person of Jesus? Studying the original language of the scriptures, Koine Greek, along with context reveals the answer: that all who testified of Christ in the New Testament canon unilaterally believed Jesus was the God of the Old Testament, or Yahweh made flesh.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

04:15 - Gospel of John

37:55 - Paul

47:38 - Gospel of Matthew

49:56 - Jude

52:30 - Book of Hebrews

1:08:14 - Old Testament Parallels

1:37:39 - Final Thoughts