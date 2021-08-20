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Disturbing video of Attack in Chicago's Loop - Dusty Friday & Newsmax Level Lightfoot
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178 views • August 20, 2021
Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks she is doing a wonderful job in Chicago. However, a disturbing video surfaced of a woman and her boyfriend out on date getting attacked by a wild pack of teenagers...In Chicago's Loop - the most iconic part of Chicago! What is going on here mayor? Well, she wants to blame police and gun (which the kids didn't have) rather than accept responsibility! People of Chicago, no one deserves to be beaten, but you are reaping the reward of your election. If these are the kind of people you want ruling over you, then this is the type of city you will have. Actions --- Consequences
Police Video: https://youtu.be/Dl9Bc7649RY
For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
*Newsmax is not affiliated with True Liberty or Dusty Friday. These clips were used under the Fair Use Act.
Police Video: https://youtu.be/Dl9Bc7649RY
For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
*Newsmax is not affiliated with True Liberty or Dusty Friday. These clips were used under the Fair Use Act.
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