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Disturbing video of Attack in Chicago's Loop - Dusty Friday & Newsmax Level Lightfoot
True Liberty
True Liberty
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178 views • August 20, 2021
Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks she is doing a wonderful job in Chicago. However, a disturbing video surfaced of a woman and her boyfriend out on date getting attacked by a wild pack of teenagers...In Chicago's Loop - the most iconic part of Chicago! What is going on here mayor? Well, she wants to blame police and gun (which the kids didn't have) rather than accept responsibility! People of Chicago, no one deserves to be beaten, but you are reaping the reward of your election. If these are the kind of people you want ruling over you, then this is the type of city you will have. Actions --- Consequences

Police Video: https://youtu.be/Dl9Bc7649RY

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*Newsmax is not affiliated with True Liberty or Dusty Friday. These clips were used under the Fair Use Act.
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newsattackchicagoconservativesupreme courtpodcastfridayrepublicanmayorout of controlalternative medialawsdisturbingthe edgelightfootloopdustydusty fridaydustyfriday
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