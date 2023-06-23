Create New Account
The FedNow, goes into effect on July 1st (Is this why we are seeing all the military moves now)
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


June 23, 2023


The more we let them do, the more we are slaves to the system.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NUYNJOGIpmwZ/


Keywords
federal reservejuly 1jim crenshawfednowmilitary movesslaves to the system

