BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael Jackson Beat It Remix 2025 by pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 1 day ago

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Michael Jackson – Beat It Remix 2025 by pacsteam

A fresh, powerful remix of the iconic Beat It – created to honor the legacy and truth of Michael Jackson.


This is not just a remix. It’s a tribute to a man who owned the rights to The Beatles' catalog and much of Sony Music, who spoke out against war, racism, and the corrupt system. He called them out – and they came after him.


No – Michael Jackson was not a pedophile.

He was falsely accused, repeatedly investigated, and proven innocent time and time again. The media campaign against him was deliberate. Why? Because he was a threat to the elite.


Just before his This Is It world tour – where he was reportedly planning to speak out against the system – he suddenly died under suspicious circumstances. His personal doctor, tied to 33rd degree Freemasonry, finally succeeded in silencing him with a deadly cocktail. Coincidence? Many think not.


This remix keeps the energy of Beat It alive – not just as a track about avoiding violence, but as a symbol of resistance. Of truth. Of refusing to bow to the lies.


Spread it. Share it. His message still matters.


#MichaelJackson #BeatItRemix2025 #TruthMatters #JusticeForMJ #AntiSystem #pacsteam #ThisIsIt #TheyDontCareAboutUs #MJWasRight


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE

Keywords
musicsynthretrocubase
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy