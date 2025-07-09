Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Michael Jackson – Beat It Remix 2025 by pacsteam

A fresh, powerful remix of the iconic Beat It – created to honor the legacy and truth of Michael Jackson.





This is not just a remix. It’s a tribute to a man who owned the rights to The Beatles' catalog and much of Sony Music, who spoke out against war, racism, and the corrupt system. He called them out – and they came after him.





No – Michael Jackson was not a pedophile.

He was falsely accused, repeatedly investigated, and proven innocent time and time again. The media campaign against him was deliberate. Why? Because he was a threat to the elite.





Just before his This Is It world tour – where he was reportedly planning to speak out against the system – he suddenly died under suspicious circumstances. His personal doctor, tied to 33rd degree Freemasonry, finally succeeded in silencing him with a deadly cocktail. Coincidence? Many think not.





This remix keeps the energy of Beat It alive – not just as a track about avoiding violence, but as a symbol of resistance. Of truth. Of refusing to bow to the lies.





Spread it. Share it. His message still matters.





