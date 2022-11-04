Royal Perth Hospital: my travails on my wife’s behalf MVI_8190

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Five days ago, my wife, JK, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital Emergency
Department with serious oedema in her right leg, and other complications. I
tell of some of my challenges dealing with a largely unfit for purpose Big Medicine
establishment, spending truckloads of money for decades, with the unhealthiest
population in Western Australia ever, to show for it.