Royal Perth Hospital: my travails on my wife’s behalf MVI_8190

Royal Perth Hospital: my travails on my wife's behalf
Published 19 days ago
Five days ago, my wife, JK, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital Emergency Department with serious oedema in her right leg, and other complications. I tell of some of my challenges dealing with a largely unfit for purpose Big Medicine establishment, spending truckloads of money for decades, with the unhealthiest population in Western Australia ever, to show for it.

health obesity medicine pain kidney damage oedema

