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Freedom March London 15th May British People Speak Out
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60 views • June 21, 2021
March for Freedom 2021 In London UK. I interviewed the British People and gave them a voice that the bought and paid for mainstream media refuses to do. We need the people to become citizen journalists and get the truth out.
All you need is a mobile phone. Please watch, share, like and leave a comment.
In the words of one interviewee a message for the Cabal......
"We're here, We see you, We're not having it any more, You're going down"
All you need is a mobile phone. Please watch, share, like and leave a comment.
In the words of one interviewee a message for the Cabal......
"We're here, We see you, We're not having it any more, You're going down"
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