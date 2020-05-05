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The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Parts 8: Honour & 9: Self-Sacrifice
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38 views • May 05, 2020
There are 2 values that I discuss here:
Honour, loyalty, man of your word. A Warrior value. It ties back to truth. This is not such a strong value any more, but a remnant of what we had.
Self-Sacrifice: I discuss that a Soldier or warrior will kill or die for the benefit of the group. This is a definite Warrior value. It ties back to Meritocracy which I discussed earlier.
Honour, loyalty, man of your word. A Warrior value. It ties back to truth. This is not such a strong value any more, but a remnant of what we had.
Self-Sacrifice: I discuss that a Soldier or warrior will kill or die for the benefit of the group. This is a definite Warrior value. It ties back to Meritocracy which I discussed earlier.
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