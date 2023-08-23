How Are You Going to Be Happy? Intellect vs Soul, Reasons for Emotional Blocks, Denial, Repression, Childhood Abuse Memories, Law Of Attraction and Spirit Influence Cancer, Diabetes

Full Original:https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1
Cut:
1h06m53s-1h15m22s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“IF YOU INTELLECTUALLY TELL YOURSELF SOMETHING, IT DOESN’T ACTUALLY MEAN ANYTHING TO THE SOUL. BECAUSE IT’S THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE GOVERNING EVERYTHING THAT'S HAPPENING WITHIN YOU.”
@ 1h07m47s
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF SPIRIT ATTRACTIONS. THEY ARE GREAT. THEY TELL YOU EXACTLY WHAT’S GOING ON INSIDE OF YOU. THEY ARE ATTRACTED TO YOU FOR A REASON.”
@ 1h12m20s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.