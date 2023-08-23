How Are You Going to Be Happy? Intellect vs Soul, Reasons for Emotional Blocks, Denial, Repression, Childhood Abuse Memories, Law Of Attraction and Spirit Influence Cancer, Diabetes

Full Original:https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg

20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1





Cut:

1h06m53s-1h15m22s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************













“IF YOU INTELLECTUALLY TELL YOURSELF SOMETHING, IT DOESN’T ACTUALLY MEAN ANYTHING TO THE SOUL. BECAUSE IT’S THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE GOVERNING EVERYTHING THAT'S HAPPENING WITHIN YOU.”

@ 1h07m47s



“DON’T BE AFRAID OF SPIRIT ATTRACTIONS. THEY ARE GREAT. THEY TELL YOU EXACTLY WHAT’S GOING ON INSIDE OF YOU. THEY ARE ATTRACTED TO YOU FOR A REASON.”

@ 1h12m20s