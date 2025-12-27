Ep. 180 Part 1 "AI Made Easy: How Technology Is Changing Medicine" - Roya Attar, OD, MBA, DHA

Artificial Intelligence is already transforming healthcare and it’s easier to understand than you think.





In this episode, Roya Attar breaks down AI made easy, explaining how artificial intelligence helps doctors detect disease earlier, analyze eye scans, and uncover health risks long before symptoms appear.





Learn how AI uses images of the eye to predict conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and neurological disorders, why AI won’t replace doctors, and what risks still need to be addressed, including data privacy and AI hallucinations.





