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Senator Nancy Schafer And Her Husband Were Killed After She Published A Paper Called The Corrupt Business Of Child Protective Services Which Accused CPS Of Trafficking Children
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109 views • December 10, 2021
Senator Nancy Schafer And Her Husband Were Killed After She Published A Paper Called The Corrupt Business Of Child Protective Services Which Accused CPS Of Trafficking Children
#CPS #SaveTheChildren #Whistleblower
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#CPS #SaveTheChildren #Whistleblower
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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