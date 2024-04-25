The Endless Encyclopedia of Israeli War Crimes in Gaza - new terms describing the Endless War Crimes "Israel" Committed in Gaza

Counting the endless war crimes "Israel" committed in Gaza, for which a new term is coined every day, would create a whole new dictionary for every act of killing possible But, we've got you covered with a short list of terms and their definitions, in case you decide to take action at any level.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.