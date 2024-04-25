Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Endless Encyclopedia of Israeli War Crimes in Gaza - new terms describing the Endless War Crimes "Israel" Committed in Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday
Apr 24, 2024 #Palestine #Gaza

Counting the endless war crimes "Israel" committed in Gaza, for which a new term is coined every day, would create a whole new dictionary for every act of killing possible But, we've got you covered with a short list of terms and their definitions, in case you decide to take action at any level.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket