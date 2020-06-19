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"They live among us" Child trafficking and the occult.
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53 views • June 19, 2020
God's Word makes it clear " we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Ephesians 6:12. And now as we enter the last days, the demons and followers of Satan are coming out into the open, showing by their actions, symbols, and blasphemy, their true love, and their hatred of God as they try to destroy those made in His image and a myriad of ways.
You can also check out: Unchained: The Scourge of Human Trafficking - Narrated by David Strathairn - Full Episode https://youtu.be/TuyiZ-9SnpY
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as
Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
You can also check out: Unchained: The Scourge of Human Trafficking - Narrated by David Strathairn - Full Episode https://youtu.be/TuyiZ-9SnpY
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as
Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
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