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From The Edge of Foreign War, An Inside Look At the Ukraine Crisis
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20 views • February 26, 2022
We can all see the “Ukraine” situation happening but not the truth behind it. It’s a MSM fabricated war, again, we can do something about it.
I have a friend there on the ground. An American, a former state trooper, and seriously righteous good guy. He is in exile in Russia because he escaped with the Epstein tapes hidden by the sweetheart deal the monster got. Anyway... a cops a cops a cop... we were working on the Ukraine corruption stuff for over a year. He’s coming on my show tomorrow and I’m arranging for him to do the Independent media circuit. It’s not going be liked by the states involved in trying to coverup the truths.
I will not be able to stream this one to the usual places,
GET ON WIMKIN AND ODYSEE!!!!!!
I can also Stream to odyssey, still trying to figure out Rumble but I would idealistically love to stream to the wuc website, uncensored and unpersecuted... stay tuned folks, I have several unbelievable interviews coming up. They will be coming fast and furious.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can e-transfer tp [email protected] or [email protected]
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
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Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
[email protected]
I have a friend there on the ground. An American, a former state trooper, and seriously righteous good guy. He is in exile in Russia because he escaped with the Epstein tapes hidden by the sweetheart deal the monster got. Anyway... a cops a cops a cop... we were working on the Ukraine corruption stuff for over a year. He’s coming on my show tomorrow and I’m arranging for him to do the Independent media circuit. It’s not going be liked by the states involved in trying to coverup the truths.
I will not be able to stream this one to the usual places,
GET ON WIMKIN AND ODYSEE!!!!!!
I can also Stream to odyssey, still trying to figure out Rumble but I would idealistically love to stream to the wuc website, uncensored and unpersecuted... stay tuned folks, I have several unbelievable interviews coming up. They will be coming fast and furious.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can e-transfer tp [email protected] or [email protected]
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
[email protected]
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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