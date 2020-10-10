© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Plus Grand des Scandales Sanitaires ! - Silvano Trotta
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • October 10, 2020
10 octobre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Scandale:5
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Twitter : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Bon Sens :
Site officiel: https://bonsens.info/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/BonsensOrg
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BonSensAssociation
Ce pays vit, comme d'autres dans le monde, un énorme scandale sanitaire. A nous de le dénoncer rapidement avant qu'il ne soit trop tard !
Sources :
https://gbdeclaration.org/
https://www.aimsib.org/2020/10/05/voyage-dun-reanimateur-au-centre-de-la-covid-19/
https://gbdeclaration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1hOyShXHak
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Twitter : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Bon Sens :
Site officiel: https://bonsens.info/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/BonsensOrg
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BonSensAssociation
Ce pays vit, comme d'autres dans le monde, un énorme scandale sanitaire. A nous de le dénoncer rapidement avant qu'il ne soit trop tard !
Sources :
https://gbdeclaration.org/
https://www.aimsib.org/2020/10/05/voyage-dun-reanimateur-au-centre-de-la-covid-19/
https://gbdeclaration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1hOyShXHak
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.