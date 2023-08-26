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Trump's Mugshot Goes Viral; Republican Debate Highlights Headline News 8/25/23
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290 views • August 26, 2023

Weekly News Report- In a move that sent the left into a tailspin, Trump has returned to Twitter, tweeting out a meme of his mugshot, leading his supporters to upload mugshots of themselves smiling. Vivek Ramaswamy stole the show at the Republican debate while Pence and Haley couldn't decide whether they were running for president of Ukraine or the US. Tucker aired a Trump interview at the exact same time as the debate and that interview has been seen over 200 million times. In the real world, the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell wants to hike interest rates to try to control inflation but this train ain't stopping any time soon. Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/trumps-mugshot-goes-viral/



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