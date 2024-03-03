Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inner peace happens when divine knowledge turns into wisdom.
channel image
PRB Ministry
29 Subscribers
7 views
Published Sunday

2Thess lesson #54; Most Christians will not have a calm assurance during times of adversity, becauase they have not grown spiritually and remain babes in truth. Teaching from James 1 reveals application, not a works programs that helps us grow into a calm endurance. As we barrel toward the end times, confusing counterfeits and emotional waves will be the norm for most Believers. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket