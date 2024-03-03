Inner peace happens when divine knowledge turns into wisdom.

2Thess lesson #54; Most Christians will not have a calm assurance during times of adversity, becauase they have not grown spiritually and remain babes in truth. Teaching from James 1 reveals application, not a works programs that helps us grow into a calm endurance. As we barrel toward the end times, confusing counterfeits and emotional waves will be the norm for most Believers.
