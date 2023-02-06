Create New Account
Woke AI, Chinese Surveillance, Carbon Capture Pipelines, and Classic Robert Welch | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell
The New American
Published Yesterday

The new daily show from The New American and The John Birch Society is live! The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell features in-depth reporting and lively commentary as part of our commitment to reveal “The News Behind The News.” This episode features an interview with Tammy Kobza and a comprehensive look at all the news you need to know. Also featuring TNA's own Daniel Natal. Topics covered: Woke AI, Chinese Surveillance, Carbon Capture Pipelines, and much more. Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.


