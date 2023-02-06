Woke AI, Chinese Surveillance, Carbon Capture Pipelines, and Classic Robert Welch | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell

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The new daily show from The New American and The John Birch Society is live! The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell features in-depth reporting and lively commentary as part of our commitment to reveal “The News Behind The News.” This episode features an interview with Tammy Kobza and a comprehensive look at all the news you need to know. Also featuring TNA's own Daniel Natal. Topics covered: Woke AI, Chinese Surveillance, Carbon Capture Pipelines, and much more. Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com