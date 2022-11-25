Israeli Rabbi Says He Is Already Meeting With Messiah While Catholic Seer Warns Antichrist Deception

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





November 24, 2022





Israeli Rabbi Says He’s Already Holding Meetings With Messiah Here is Luz de Maria's message:

“I see so much of humanity running after the Antichrist because of not knowing Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, ignoring the fact that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ worked miracles and did not boast about it, but on the contrary, went away quickly.





“What is different about the Antichrist is that he will announce the supposed miracles that he will do. You know full well that they will not be miracles, but works of evil: he will make use of demons so as to appear to raise someone from the dead.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQ4s9jvjsgA