Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Unity in the Spirit
7 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

June 26th, 2022

Pastor Dean Odle preaches true unity in the church of Jesus Christ. There will either be an atmosphere of strife and division or unity in the Spirit. Don't allow yourself to be persuaded by the opinions and ideas of men! God moves when we obey Him, the authority of the church, and truly humble ourselves.

"Cast out the scorner, and contention shall go out; yea, strife and reproach shall cease." Proverbs 22:10

Keywords
bibleholy spiritjesus christscripturedean odleunity in christ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket