June 26th, 2022
Pastor Dean Odle preaches true unity in the church of Jesus Christ. There will either be an atmosphere of strife and division or unity in the Spirit. Don't allow yourself to be persuaded by the opinions and ideas of men! God moves when we obey Him, the authority of the church, and truly humble ourselves.
"Cast out the scorner, and contention shall go out; yea, strife and reproach shall cease." Proverbs 22:10
