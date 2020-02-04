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Coronavirus Update*Forcibly Taken Away*Mutations*Bioweapon?*Screening? Really?*Bird Flu*
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101 views • February 04, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
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The Ja Yoe Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nbWIP_GAtk
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
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https://www.amny.com/health/city-still-waiting-on-coronavirus-test-results-for-three-patients-cuomo/
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
The Ja Yoe Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nbWIP_GAtk
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/who-chief-praises-chinas-forceful-measures-blasts-rest-world-causing-fear-stigma
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/residents-hauled-away-after-refusing-be-quarantined-new-accounts-china-detail-virus
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/president-xi-warns-ncov-outbreak-threatens-stability-top-who-official-disputes
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3048772/striking-coronavirus-mutations-found-within-one-family-cluster
https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-04-20/index.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/creator-bioweapons-act-says-coronavirus-biological-warfare-weapon
https://twitter.com/SCMPNews/status/1224761286031888384
https://twitter.com/thelede_in/status/1224584803015462912
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm/status/1224521693064048641
https://twitter.com/home
https://twitter.com/alexsoltani1981/status/1224577567287660544
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1224762796094525440
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https://twitter.com/search?q=foreign%20office%20china&src=typed_query&f=live
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https://twitter.com/shawnwzhang/status/1224751638847475712
https://twitter.com/EpochTimesChina
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://imgur.com/2lDFTDU
https://cnycentral.com/news/local/cornell-student-being-tested-for-novel-coronavirus
https://www.kron4.com/health/coronavirus/child-fleeing-coronavirus-in-china-hospitalized-in-southern-california-after-developing-fever/
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.26.919985v1.full
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/bats-gene-editing-bioweapons-recent-darpa-experiments-raise-concerns-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://www.rt.com/russia/480037-china-tests-russian-drug-coronavirus/
https://twitter.com/notifications
https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-weeks-in-isolation-at-forces-base-for-canadians-returning-from-wuhan_3225864.html
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1224773811234639872
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/02/04/coronavirus-diamond-princess-cruise-quarantined-passenger-diagnosed/4625907002/
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/2nd-maryland-patient-possible-coronavirus-testing/30767327#
https://www.amny.com/health/city-still-waiting-on-coronavirus-test-results-for-three-patients-cuomo/
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