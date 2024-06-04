Kanak activists from 'New Caledonia' share their Violent Encounter with White Supremacist Militias - “They shoot like that for pleasure”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“They shoot like that for pleasure.” — Two Indigenous Kanak activists from New Caledonia share their violent encounter with white supremacist militias that have been running rampant across New Caledonia. Pro-independence activists have been protesting against tightening French rule in the Pacific archipelago for weeks now.
◾️There have been numerous reports of heavily armed “Kanak-hunting” militias harassing Kanaks and other Indigenous Polynesians. It is alleged that they are shooting live ammunition at protesters and Indigenous communities across the archipelago.