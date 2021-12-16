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Debunking The 1619 Project with Mary Grabar | MSOM Ep.396
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on hidden Jan 6th footage of a police beating, soccer players with vaccine side effects, Implosion of the Turkish Lira, Trump and Gab’s separate plans to compete with PayPal, unprecedented Pilot deaths, and Gov. Desantis’ new “Stop Woke Act”. In the main interview, Sean talks to Mary Grabar about her book which exposes Marxist ideology in our children’s schools.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
MaryGrabar.com
DissidentProf.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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