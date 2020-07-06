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The Coming Rise of Germany: Arch-enemy of the Anglo-Saxon Peoples (part 1)
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1332 views • July 06, 2020
So much fuss about Russia and China. Yet, the supposed Anglo-Saxon ally is quietly rising to power! The Anglo-Saxon world will be shocked when it realizes what has happened!
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