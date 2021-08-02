© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advocaat legt uit en bewijst dat Covid-19 een project is sinds 2015
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • August 02, 2021
In opdracht van aangifteoverheid.nl. O.a. de vaccinatie zit in agenda 2021 die door Ruud Lubbers ondertekend in 1992. In 2015 is agenda 2030 ondertekend door 2015. En dan is er in 2019 nog een "versneller" getekend. De versneller voor 2030. Men heeft haast dit programma af te spelen. Excuus voor de opnamekwaliteit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.