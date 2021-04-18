President Needs To Confront CCP About Virus & Hold Them Accountable for What They Did to the World

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4/16/2021 During an interview with Fox News host Maria, former Secretary of State called on President Biden to confront CCP on the issues about the virus. He pointed out that CCP was an authoritarian regime and we couldn’t let them go with what they had done to the world in the past year.