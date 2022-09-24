Create New Account
24th of september, no EMP yet... but...
Karine Savard
Published 2 months ago

Unplug everything, shield the bottom of your faraday cage as well, wear wifi shielding clothing especially if you are vaxxed, think about saving important files from your devices on a USB stick, have some extra water and food ready, a pocket lamp for when it happens late in the evening, but most importantly.... trust God, then we are always on the winning team 🙏👍💕

sabotagehealthylaughemp attackmagnetic fieldsstay strongyour soulshare the love

