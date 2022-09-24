24th of september, no EMP yet... but...

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Unplug everything, shield the bottom of your faraday cage as well, wear wifi shielding clothing especially if you are vaxxed, think about saving important files from your devices on a USB stick, have some extra water and food ready, a pocket lamp for when it happens late in the evening, but most importantly.... trust God, then we are always on the winning team 🙏👍💕