💥🇮🇱 EXCLUSIVE! We have obtained footage of recent Iranian missile launches, showing initial launches from underground facilities, followed by additional launches from ground-based platforms.



🚨⚠️‼️Urgent | Netanyahu: We were subjected to the largest attack in history, and no country can accept that, so we will respond

According to Egyptian and Palestinian sources, the Israeli army has established advanced infrastructure along the Philadelphi axis, including lighting poles equipped with surveillance cameras and sensors , in addition to guard towers.

Iran has relocated its warships from Bandar Abbas naval base to safeguard them from potential attacks.

From Satellite images:

As a precautionary measure against a possible Israeli attack, Iran appears to have also moved its oil tankers away from Kharg Island, a major hub for the country's oil production.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Authority has announced that the airspace over the western parts of Iran will be closed every night for “military exercises” between 17:00 and 01:30 UTC.



💥🇺🇳🇵🇸 The Israeli army announced a strike on a building in the northern Gaza Strip, which previously housed a UNRWA center.

The IDF claims that it was used by Hamas. (of course they always lie and claim that... Cynthia) : (



💥🇸🇾 Loud explosions inside Syria, along the Jordanian-Syrian-Palestinian border triangle.

Heavy activity of fighter aircrafts reported in the region.

Iran has raised its air force alert to the maximum level.









