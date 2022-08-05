Biostructures Found in the Bodies of the Vaccinated

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Moroccan researchers Hope and Tevon discuss the horrific biostructures found by embalmers in the dead bodies of the vaccinated. Are these "clots" growing in the vascular systems of all who have acquiesced to the COVID "vaccines"? If so, is there a cure?
See also: The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022