Ben Bergquam - Insurrection Happening NOW at the Cannon Building in Wash DC
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
239 views
Published 18 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Happening now at the Cannon Building in Washington DC. The same people that say January 6 was an insurrection are here supporting Hamas terrorists. With

@RepMTG

@mtgreenee

@BenBergquam


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

Keywords
retaliationwash dchamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warus cities protestsinsurrection at capitol

