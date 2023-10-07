Fox News Correspondent Press Report on Gaza and Israel Conflict - "...things are very bad... One of the worst situations I've ever seen"

Fox News Correspondent
"...things are very bad... One of the worst situations I've ever seen"
Adding:
IRGC General and advisor to the Supreme Leader, Yahya Safavi:
"We support the commendable operation of Al-Aqsa Storm. We will stand alongside the Palestinian freedom fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, God willing."
