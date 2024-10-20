SDA Fulcrum7, Andrew Henriques, Emmanuel Nougaisse Apostasy. Woes For Those Who Support Apostasy

Andrew Hneriques, Emmanuel Nougaisse, and Fulcrum7 are in apostasy. Ellen White says: There are fearful woes for those who preach the truth, but are not sanctified by it, and also for those who consent to receive and maintain the unsanctified to minister to them in word and doctrine. I am alarmed for the people of God who profess to believe solemn, important truth, for I know that many of them are not converted nor sanctified through it. (1T:261,262)





As there are woes for those who preach the truth while they are unsanctified in heart and life, so there are woes for those who receive and maintain the unsanctified in the position which they cannot fill.{2T 552.1}





It would be poor policy to support from the treasury of God those who really mar and injure His work, and who are constantly lowering the standard of Christianity.(3T:553)

ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip https://youtu.be/gM2NbhXH0Pw





Allegation: I Was 17; SDA H0m0-Pastor Kissed & Abu$ed Me At SDA-KinShip Meeting. Warning All SDAs





Pedophilia:SDA Pastor & SDA Counselor.Plague of Great Death.Humanism Infects Church.'Hold the Winds'





2 SDA Pastors Fired from SECC.3 SDA Pastors Accused of Grooming,Assault. “Make Sundays Day of Prayer





Ephesians 5:11-12 KJV

11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.





Isaiah 33:15 KJV

He that walketh righteously, and speaketh uprightly; he that despiseth the gain of oppressions, that shaketh his hands from holding of bribes, that stoppeth his ears from hearing of blood, and shutteth his eyes from seeing evil;





EGW On Public VS Private Sin: You ask me if you shall make a public confession. I say, No. Do not dishonor the Master by making public the fact that one ministering in the Word could be guilty of such sin as you have committed. It would be a disgrace to the ministry. Do not give publicity to this matter by any means. It would do injustice to the whole cause of God. It would create impure thoughts in the minds of many even to hear these things repeated. Defile not the lips even by communicating this to your wife, to make her ashamed and bow her head in sorrow. Go to God and to the brethren who know this terrible chapter in your experience and say what you have to say, then let prayer be offered to God in your behalf. Cultivate sobriety. Walk carefully and prayerfully before God. Acquire moral stamina by saying, "I will not dishonor my Redeemer."— TSB 128.2





EGW On The Sins Of A Minister: Especially should the mistakes of ministers who are engaged in the work of God be kept within as small a circle as possible, for there are many weak ones who will take advantage if they are aware that those who minister in word and doctrine have weaknesses like other men. And it is a most cruel thing for the faults of a minister to be exposed to unbelievers, if that minister is counted worthy to labor in the future for the salvation of souls. No good can come of this exposure, but only harm. The Lord frowns upon this course, for it is undermining the confidence of the people in those whom He accepts to carry forward His work. The character of every fellow laborer should be jealously guarded by brother ministers. Saith God: "Touch not Mine anointed, and do My prophets no harm."— 3T 93.3





The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Present Truth - JR Cofer, ProphesyAgainTV, EGBibleSchool - Image of The Beast

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW









Exodus 21:14

But if a man come presumptuously upon his neighbour, to slay him with guile; thou shalt take him from mine altar, that he may die.





Exodus 20:16 KJV

Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.





ProphesyAgainTV Andrew Henriques triples down on SDA apostasy by spreading allegations from 17 year old Adventist regarding pastor Saša Gunjeviç's sodomy.





#SDA

#Apostasy

#EllenWhit

#Fulcrum7

#AndrewHenriques

#EmmanuelNougaisse





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House