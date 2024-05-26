Create New Account
10 SIGNS OF A FALSE CHURCH
Send Forth Your Word
Published Yesterday

Today we would like to Invite you our show  Tomorrow: May 26, 2024 @ 9:30 am

We would like to join us in our studio so we can discuss what's going on in our local church and communities.  Many people are talking about the exposure of the church and what's the next step. We want to help people remain safe as they continue to walk close to the Lord.

If you would like to come to this show, Please Click on the Link:https://www.blogtalkradio.com/sendforthyourword/2024/05/26/10-signs-of-a-false-church

Or you may Call into the show: (563) 999-3669

Hope to see you there!

Keywords
christchristianityyeshuafalse churchesfalse leadersexposure in the churchfalse prophets signs of witchcraft in the churchprophetic seersisraelities

