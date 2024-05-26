Today we would like to Invite you our show Tomorrow: May 26, 2024 @ 9:30 am
We would like to join us in our studio so we can discuss what's going on in our local church and communities. Many people are talking about the exposure of the church and what's the next step. We want to help people remain safe as they continue to walk close to the Lord.
If you would like to come to this show, Please Click on the Link:https://www.blogtalkradio.com/sendforthyourword/2024/05/26/10-signs-of-a-false-church
Or you may Call into the show: (563) 999-3669
Hope to see you there!
