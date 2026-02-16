Syria’s al-Qaeda gov't suddenly ‘Concerned’ about Israeli bombings & invasion

Trouble in paradise? Syria’s al-Qaeda government suddenly ‘concerned’ about Israeli bombings and invasion

Israel is “threatening stability in Syria, and Syrians are having a lot of concerns about the Israeli acts,” de facto foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani said in a townhall interview at the Munich Security Conference.

💬 “After December 8 [the 2024 collapse of the Assad government, ed.] more than 1k airstrikes hit Syria that targeted civilian and military sites. And new territories of Syria were occupied. There were also detentions of Syrian citizens by Israel, and more than 500 land incursions were conducted by Israel,” al-Shaibani said.

💬 “This concerns us a lot. The Syrian state since day one wanted to deal realistically with Israel. We said that we want to focus on reconstruction and development of Syria. But maybe Israel didn’t like that,” the diplomat suggested, stressing that Syria is “patient” and committed to US-backed talks with Israel.

Assad to Syria: miss me yet?

Love him or hate him, but Assad’s government was a key pillar of the Axis of Resistance confronting Israel, forcing the IDF to keep substantial troop reserves in the north, and serving as a lifeline for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

When his government fell, Israel immediately:

📹 destroyed 70-80% of Syria’s military capabilities, including its air defenses – once one of the densest in the region

📹 wiped out its Navy

📹 destroyed most of the Air Force on the ground

📹 eliminated its strategic, long-range ballistic and cruise missiles

📹 targeted electricity, water and IT infrastructure

📹 seized 400+ sq km of land beyond the Golan Heights areas occupied in 1967, giving the IDF control of an area just ~20-25 km from Damascus

@ If you’re now so “concerned” about Israel, maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to join the devastating, CIA-sponsored civil war against Assad, eh al-Shaibani, aka Nusra Front founding member Zaid al-Attar?





found @geopolitics_prime