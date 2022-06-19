2022 06 19 John Haller's Prophecy Update "When the Unprecedented is Reality"

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It is unimaginable how quickly things are deteriorating in the world. Not unanticipated, however, as Jesus has told us things would get bad...even yet, when the unprecedented becomes the reality of our daily lives, it is a sign, a "convergence of events" falling into place and Jesus is about to make a bunch of noise!