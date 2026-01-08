BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ICE CAR ATTACK SHOOTING! Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 day ago

Stefan Molyneux takes a look at how people reacted to an ICE raid in Minneapolis, pointing out what he sees as blindness to government authority. He throws in some jokes about how men and women handle threats differently, then weighs in on a caller's situation—whether to let a colleague crash at his place. From there, Molyneux shifts to the government's place in society and some broader international tensions, pushing folks to question the big ideological fights and consider their own role in how things turn out.


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
shootingicegovernmentevidencephilosophydivorcereasonhomelessstefan molyneuxminneapolislivestream
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

Willow Tohi
Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Ava Grace
Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Cassie B.
CDC&#8217;s vaccine policy shift: A step toward medical freedom or more coercion in disguise?

CDC’s vaccine policy shift: A step toward medical freedom or more coercion in disguise?

Patrick Lewis
British health officials warn of lead poisoning risk linked to imported SPICES

British health officials warn of lead poisoning risk linked to imported SPICES

Olivia Cook
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy