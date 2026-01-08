ICE CAR ATTACK SHOOTING! Twitter/X Space

Stefan Molyneux takes a look at how people reacted to an ICE raid in Minneapolis, pointing out what he sees as blindness to government authority. He throws in some jokes about how men and women handle threats differently, then weighs in on a caller's situation—whether to let a colleague crash at his place. From there, Molyneux shifts to the government's place in society and some broader international tensions, pushing folks to question the big ideological fights and consider their own role in how things turn out.





