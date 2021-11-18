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LUCKY CANADIANS GET 10 SHOT'S IN THE BANK'S, TANK'S TRUDEAU french
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50 views • November 18, 2021
CANADIAN DICTATOR TRUDEAU AS OUR HEALTH AT HEART WE ARE SO GRATFULL THAT OUR SUPREME LEADER BOUGHT IN ADVANCE 10 VACCINE FOR EVERY CANADIAN'S FROM 0 TO 120 YRS OLD TO BE INJECTED BEFORE 2025, SINCE IM KINDA HESITANT YOU CAN HAVE MY SHARE JUSTIN. I VOLUNTEER TO INJECTE YOU TOO SEE ITS AN ALL INCLUSIF KINDA DEAL NONONO DONT TANK ME...TANK YOU JUSTIN...
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