Non-Paid members of GAB, Can't Share Pics of Grandchildren

Expand video description for my contact links gab.com is a Facebook alternative. March 1, 2024, Andrew Torbs announced only premium paid members can shares pics & video on a social media sites that claims to be Christian & Free Speech. What if an Albanian Christian Family doesn't want to use the Satanic Jew Moneychanger System based on Human Narcotics Trafficking & Pedophilia? Scroll down in my https://gab.com/SvenVonErick for my newest posts. I want to start a #WBNemesis Crypto Currency Based Americans in Exile Community. You can share rebuttle video, pics, or comments free on Viber or WhatsApp mine is 1 Eight Six Zero 574 0695.

