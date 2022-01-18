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Former DARPA Director Steven Walker Admits 'Biotechnology Office' Was Front for Gain-of-Function Research
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12 views • January 18, 2022
On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released a previously classified evidence of former DARPA director Steven H. Walker admitting during a video chat that DARPA's Biological Technologies Office (BTO) is actually just a front organization used to cover up the unethical research of biological weaponry and enhancements.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/01/news/former-darpa-director-steven-walker-admits-biotechnology-office-was-front-for-gain-of-function-research/
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https://oppressed.news/2022/01/news/former-darpa-director-steven-walker-admits-biotechnology-office-was-front-for-gain-of-function-research/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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