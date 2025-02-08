Arafa Abu Srour Freed After 11 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arafa Abu Srour is a freed Palestinian prisoner from Aida Refugee Camp, located between Bethlehem and Beit Jala. He was released after 11 years of imprisonment while serving a sentence of 17 years and 6 months. His release was part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation.
Interview with Arafa Abu Srour
Reporting: Sallman al khatib
Filmed: 01/02/2025
