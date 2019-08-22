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VIDEO: Young Turks Celebrate 9-11, Call For Rape Of Disabled Vets
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156 views • August 22, 2019
Hasan Piker, a contributor to progressive show The Young Turks and nephew of the show’s founder Cenk Uygur, called for raping Rep. Dan Crenshaw in his war injury while celebrating the terror attacks on 9-11.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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