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Franklin Graham says, " Take the Vaccine"
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64 views • March 27, 2021
Are the church leaders, pastors telling their people to get injected with poison and ???
Where is the discernment? Will you also take the Mark of the Beast because a clergy man said it's OK? The coming Covid19 catastrophe https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
My website: eternalvaluesministries.com
Where is the discernment? Will you also take the Mark of the Beast because a clergy man said it's OK? The coming Covid19 catastrophe https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
My website: eternalvaluesministries.com
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