Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 - DAY 8 HUNGER STRIKE🚨 Please keep Jake in your prayers and PLEASE call Metropolitan Detention Center and let them know we are very concerned for Jake’s well being and we are watching closely!!! Let them know his voice is the ONLY way we will be convinced he is “ok”, and he should not be denied his legal calls!!
BROOKLYN METROPOLITAN DETENTION CENTER- (718) 840-4200
US MARSHAL- Supervisor L. Brown: 202-772-0373
US MARSHAL Main Desk: 202-353-0600 & 202-307-9100