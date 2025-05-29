Extraordinary shift in BBC’s tone on Gaza coverage after months of criticism | Janta Ka Reporter

After facing allegations of biases in favour of Benjamin Netanyahu for over 19 months, the BBC pleasantly surprised everyone with its coverage on the Gaza conflict on Wednesday. Rifat Jawaid watched the LIVE broadcast of the United Nations Security Council on the BBC and he now explains what it means for the profession of journalism.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5ji7YRG6FM

Courteousy of: https://www.youtube.com/@JantaKaReporter





This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net



