Did Jesus Actually Die?

Yes He did. Jesus Christ died for sin...and death as some can't seem to believe, is not life somewhere else or in some other form. The dead don't exist, have no consciousness anywhere, and they know nothing.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/xPcgnhWmb_s

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

https://savedignoble.com/

https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/













